Nagpur, Nov 21 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Saturday reported 363 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 1,08,363, an official release said.

With 16 patients succumbing to the infection in the day, the cumulative toll mounted to 3,586 in the district, it said.

A total of 208 people were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,01,009.

Meanwhile, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation said in a statement that schools in the city, which were supposed to reopen on November 23, will remain closed till December 13.

