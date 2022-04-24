Nagpur, Apr 24 (PTI) A constable allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in police quarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur city apparently as he was depressed over his fiancee calling off their engagement and marrying someone else a few months ago, an official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Strangles Pregnant Girlfriend to Death for Pressuring Him for Marriage in Ghaziabad.

The incident occurred at police quarters in Dharampeth police colony during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the official from Sitabuldi police station said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Wanted Criminal Vikas Malhey for Committing Six Murders.

"The deceased, identified as Kiran Ashok Salame (30), resided at the quarters. He was a native of Wardha district," he said.

He had joined the police force in 2014 and was attached to Sadar police station here since the past one year. He was allotted two quarters at Dharampeth police colony, where he was living on the first floor, while his mother and brother were staying on the second floor in another building there, the official said.

Salame was engaged with the daughter of one of his relatives and the engagement ceremony had taken place last year. However, his fiancee girl broke off the engagement saying she wanted to marry someone else. The girl tied the nuptial knot with another person in January this year. Since then, he had been depressed, he said.

"On Saturday, Salame returned home from duty. After having dinner with family member, he went to his quarters, where he hanged himself to death from the ceiling fan," he said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, but his family members suspect that broken engagement could be behind his extreme step, police said.

Meanwhile, his younger brother could not bear the shock of his sibling's death and went to the roof of the building with the intention of ending his life, but was rescued by some police personnel in time, who later counselled him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)