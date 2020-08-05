Nagpur, Aug 5 (PTI) At least 269 persons tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday, raising the tally to 6,752 in the region, an official said.

As many as 15 COVID-19 patients died of the infection, taking the toll to 204, the official said.

According to a release, 83 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the district, taking the number of recoveries to 3,933.

