Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): A Nagpur-based driver has developed a device that emits an alarm sound along with vibration to caution the driver against falling asleep while driving.

The device is worn at the back of the ear while driving which has an installed sensor, a 3.6-volt battery and an on-off switch. The alarm goes off vibrating the device when the head of the driver tilts 30 degrees towards the steering wheel.

Speaking to ANI, Gaurav Savvalakhe, driver and developer of this device said, "I almost met with an accident while driving at night recently due to sleep. So I thought of making a device that gives an alert if someone sleeps while driving so that the accident could be averted."

"If we fall asleep while driving and our head tilt at a 30-degree angle, an alarm goes off from the device which also vibrates waking up the driver," he added. (ANI)

