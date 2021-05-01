Nagpur, May 1 (PTI) The Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Saturday held a fire safety programme for staff at COVID facilities amid some incidents of fire that killed scores of patients.

NMC Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake said the drills were held in a hospital in Sadar and a COVID care centre in Pachpaoli, both run by the civic body.

The training comprised use of fire appliances, rescue of patients, eliminating causes of fire and safe evacuation from hospital premises, he said.

