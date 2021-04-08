Nagpur, Apr 8 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Thursday reported 5,514 new cases of coronavirus, its biggest one-day spike so far, the authorities said.

It also recorded 73 deaths due to the infection, which is another single-day high, they said.

With this, Nagpur's caseload rose to 2,59,735 and death toll to 5,577, the district information office said in a statement.

So far, 2,09,061 people have recovered from the infection, of whom 3,277 were discharged during the day.

The number of active cases in the district is 45,097, it said.

As 19,176 samples were tested on Thursday, the overall test count of the district rose to 17,57,774.

