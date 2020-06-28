Nagpur, Jun 28 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly committed suicide due to depression as his wife had gone back to her maternal home two years ago, Nagpur police said on Sunday.

Dhananjay Tidgam, a resident of Singarkheda village, ended his life by jumping in front of a train on Saturday evening, a Narkhed police station official said.

Also Read | West Bengal Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 572 COVID-19 Cases, Taking Tally to 17,283: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

An accidental death case has been registered, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)