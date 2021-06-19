Nagpur, Jun 19 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old woman was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Ambazari area of Nagpur on Saturday morning, police said.

In the accident that took place near Dharampeth College, motorcycle rider Praveen Bhoskar was killed on the spot, an official said.

Truck driver Raju Ramakrishna Mohade (35) has been arrested, the official added.

