Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Nagpur Police conducted a flag march in the Mahal market area on Sunday as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and stability after curfew was lifted across the city.

Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal issued a stern warning against the misuse of social media, urging people to think "a thousand times" before posting anything related to the recent Nagpur violence.

"Things are normal here. There is no issue right now, and life is normal everywhere. So far, 13 FIRs have been filed, more than 115 people are in custody, and further action is ongoing," Singal said while speaking to ANI.

He urged the public to maintain harmony and refrain from spreading misinformation.

"Everyone should respect each other and avoid violence. If you have any information, report it to the authorities so we can take appropriate action. Those who upload or forward misleading content will face strict action. So before posting anything, think a thousand times about its consequences," he added.

The flag march was conducted after the curfew was lifted across Nagpur, with restrictions eased in the last four affected areas on Sunday.

As per officials, restrictions have been relaxed in Kotwali, Tehsil, Ganeshpeth, and Yashodhara Nagar. The decision was made after law enforcement agencies reviewed the situation.

Earlier on Saturday, authorities had lifted the curfew in Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Lakadganj, Sakkardara, and Imamwada. Besides, restrictions were temporarily relaxed in Kotwali, Tehsil, and Ganeshpeth between 7 PM and 10 PM.

The clashes in Nagpur on March 17 erupted over demands for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave. Tensions escalated further when rumours circulated that a holy book of a particular community had been burnt during the agitation. However, the situation has now returned to normal, and the curfew imposed in several areas has been lifted. (ANI)

