Nagpur, Nov 1 (PTI) Nagpur added 192 cases on Sunday to its COVID-19 tally, which rose to 1,02,978, an official said.

Seven deaths were reported during the day, taking the toll to 3,410, while the discharge tally rose by 535 to reach 95,638, he added.

The district has 3,930 active cases, he said.

