Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal on Monday assured the residents of Nagpur that the violence is under control and that the situation is now peaceful. Section 144 has been imposed in the area, and the police have directed people not to step out unnecessarily.

The violent clashes erupted in Nagpur's Mahal area, where a mob of nearly 1,000 people engaged in large-scale stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson, injuring several police personnel and damaging multiple vehicles and homes. According to the Nagpur Police Commissioner, the incident occurred around 8-8:30 p.m.

Speaking to ANI, Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Singal said, "The situation is peaceful right now. A photo was burned, following which people gathered, we requested them, and we even took action in this respect. They had even come to my office to meet me. They were told that an FIR had been lodged based on the names they mentioned and action would be taken against them..."

Further, he added, "This (today's violence) incident occurred around 8-8.30 pm. Not many vehicles have been torched. We are taking an assessment of the same. Two vehicles have been torched and stone pelting has occurred...Police are undertaking combing action, and those involved are being identified and arrested...We have imposed Sec 144, and everyone has been told not to step out unnecessarily or take the law into their own hands. Do not believe rumours. Except for this area, the entire city is peaceful..."

Tensions broke out in the Mahal area of Nagpur following a dispute between two groups. The Nagpur Police are identifying and arresting those involved.

In response to the violence, Nagpur Police have issued prohibitory orders in the city and detained over 20 people. Authorities are analysing CCTV footage and video clips to identify the culprits, and an FIR is being registered. Police have urged residents to maintain calm and cooperate. (ANI)

