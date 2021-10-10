Nagpur, Oct 10 (PTI) A motorcycle-borne woman was killed after being hit by a container truck in Koradi area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened late Saturday night when Manisha Khode, a resident of Kapri, was going home after visiting the Koradi Devi temple, an official said.

"The accident happened at Faras Square. A speeding container truck hit her vehicle from the rear, and Khode, who sustained severe injuries, was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital," he said.

Koradi police have booked the driver for causing death by negligence and rash driving, he informed.

