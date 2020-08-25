Nagpur, Aug 25 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Nagpur district rose to 22,225 on Tuesday with addition of 1,071 cases, an official release said.

With 52 deaths, the total toll went up to 814 in the district, it said.

A total of 1,036 patients were discharged in the day, which took the count of recoveries to 13,068.

The number of active cases stands at 8,343 in the district.

