Nagpur, Sep 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur district of Maharashtra rose by 1,550 to 41,032 on Monday, an official release said.

With 50 patients succumbing to the infection, the total number of fatalities in the district went up to 1,365, it said.

A total of 1,390 patients were discharged in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 28,658, the release said.

Nagpur district now has 11,009 active cases.

