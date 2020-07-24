New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday nominated 65 members to different parliament related standing committees including the new members of the House who took oath on Wednesday.

The nominations were done a day after 45 of 61 members were administered oath.

Jyotiraditya Scindia and Thambi Durai have been included in committee on HRD, Digvijaya Singh in Urban Development while Sharad Pawar has been nominated in the committee related to Defence.

Those MPs who are yet to take oath have also been included in a number of committees.

They include former PM H D Deve Gowda in committee on Railways, Tiruchi Siva in Transport, and Tourism and Dinesh Trivedi in Home Affairs. The former Chief Justice of India and Upper House member Ranjan Gogoi has been included in the committee on External Affairs.

Dr Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe was been appointed as the chairman of the Committee on Human Resource Development after the end of the membership of Satyanarayan Jatiya.

Oher members who have been included in different committees include Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Chaturvedi (Commerce), Shibu Soren (Coal and Steel), Prem Chand Gupta and Rajeev Satav (Defence), Arun Singh (Water Resources), Shaktisinh Gohil (Information Technology), Bhagwat Karad (Petroleum and Natural Gas) and Ramilaben Bara (Social Justice and Empowerment) (ANI)

