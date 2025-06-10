New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): To commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office, the Narendra Modi App or NaMo App has launched the 'Jan Man Survey.'

The survey quickly gained significant traction, with over 5 lakh responses from citizens across India in a single day.

This unique survey is designed to engage people actively in the democratic process, empowering them to express their opinions on key national issues and government initiatives.

Announced by Prime Minister Modi through X, the Jan Man Survey allows people to share their feedback and opinions with the government directly.

By collecting responses from all corners of the country, the survey ensures that the people's voices are heard and considered in shaping future policies.

The Jan Man Survey is a dynamic survey hosted on the NaMo App that allows Indian citizens to express their views on a wide range of topics, ranging from national security and governance to cultural pride and youth development. With over 500,000 responses already (in 26 hours since launch), the survey has emerged as a critical tool for directly and meaningfully engaging with the public and ensuring that their voices contribute to the nation's development.

To participate in the survey, citizens can easily access it through the NaMo App in two distinct ways. It can also be accessed through the NaMo App Homepage: A banner on the homepage directs users to the survey.

Positioned as the second banner on the NaMo App, it gives easy access to the survey as one of the many activities, communicating the Modi government's policies over the last 11 years.

The Jan Man Survey on NaMo App has witnessed overwhelming participation from citizens nationwide, with Uttar Pradesh leading in response volume. A remarkable 77 per cent of respondents have completed the full survey, demonstrating the high level of engagement and interest in contributing to this national dialogue. Here are some of the top-performing states and constituencies by response volume.

The top performing states include Uttar Pradesh with 1,41,150 responses, Maharashtra with 65,775 responses, Tamil Nadu with 62,580 responses, Gujarat with 43,590 responses and Haryana with 29,985 responses.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to participate in a survey on the NaMo App regarding India's growth journey over the past 11 years.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi shared a link to the portal and encouraged people to share their views through the 'Jan Man Survey' available on the app.

"Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India's growth journey over the last 11 years. #11YearsOfSeva," the post read.

The PM Modi-led NDA government is marking the completion of 11 years in office this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was first sworn in on May 26, 2014, and assumed office for a third consecutive term on June 9 last year.

BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda highlighted the government's various achievements, including good governance, change in India's "political culture," and several bold decisions taken over the past 11 years.

Marking the occasion, the Union government also released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years. (ANI)

