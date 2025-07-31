New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The launch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch of the Namo Bharat corridor has sent land prices soaring to up to 67 per cent in select pockets since October 2023, according to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).

The corporation which is overseeing the rail project said land rates in areas within a two-kilometre radius of operational Namo Bharat stations have jumped from Rs 8,000 - Rs 12,000 per square yard to Rs 12,000- Rs 20,000.

The 82-kilometre corridor connecting Delhi to Meerut via Ghaziabad has improved connectivity, positioning Meerut as a growing real estate destination.

"When the Namo Bharat project was conceptualised, one of the aims was to enable polycentric development in the National Capital Region (NCR). We are also harnessing the potential of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) in the region to foster vibrant, liveable communities," NCRTC managing director Shalabh Goel said.

The improved connectivity has led to increased demand for plotted developments, mid-rise apartments, and gated communities in Meerut. Increased chances of jobs and education hubs in NCR are also attracting younger professionals and homebuyers.

The corporation said that the Meerut Development Authority's 2031 Master Plan has complemented the growth by earmarking 3,273 hectares of land for Transit-Oriented Development.

Of this, 2,442 hectares have already been designated into TOD zones and special development areas to be serviced by both the Namo Bharat corridor and the upcoming Meerut Metro.

"These areas are being developed as mixed-use hubs, featuring residential, commercial, educational and healthcare facilities within walkable distance from transit stations," NCRTC said in a statement.

Pritam Mishra, a senior vice president at Paras Buildtech, said, "Property prices in areas along the Namo Bharat route have appreciated by 35 to 40 per cent, reflecting a structural shift driven by infrastructure-led demand."

