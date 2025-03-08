Rampur, Mar 8 (PTI) BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed those who "cheer the crime and cruelty of foreign invaders" on Saturday, days after the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra MLA Abu Asim Azmi's remarks eulogising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb kicked up a row.

Naqvi also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had restored the "glory of India."

On Wednesday, Azmi was suspended from the Maharashtra legislative assembly till the end of the budget session on March 26 over his remarks praising Aurangzeb.

Naqvi on Saturday told reporters India was witnessing an 'Amrit Kaal' of "Sanatan and Sushasan (good governance)." He said India has proved to be the best brand of good governance by the protection of "spiritual legacy" and promotion of technology.

Naqvi also slammed the cheerleaders of "crime and cruelty of foreign invaders" in the name of freedom of expression.

He said Modi had restored the glory of Bharat, the world's oldest civilisation and the largest democracy, and strengthened the idea of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" by making the country a "credible global brand of good governance" and inclusive empowerment.

Naqvi said that under Modi, India will continue to move ahead on the path of a strong, prosperous and secure economy by overcoming all kinds of crises and global turmoil.

He said said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had demolished the fear created by the "conspiracy syndicate" against "Maha Kumbh," the largest congregation of "Sanatan."

