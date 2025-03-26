Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 26 (ANI): The Additional Sessions Judge of Amritsar court granted bail to Narain Singh Chaura, who was accused of firing at Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on December 4 last year.

The information was given by Advocate Baljinder Singh on Tuesday. Narain Singh Chaura was lodged in the Ropar jail for four and after receiving the court order he will be released.

Also Read | Jharkhand: 5 IRB Jawans Among 8 Held for 'Paper Leak' in Recruitment Exam.

"...The additional sessions judge of the court has granted bail to Narain Singh Chaura (who fired at SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on the 4th of December in the Golden Temple)...He (Narain Singh Chaura) is lodged in jail for almost four months...He is lodged in Ropar Jail and after receiving the court order, he will be released from jail...", said Advocate Baljinder Singh while speaking to ANI.

An assassination attempt was made on Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple premises in Amritsar on December 4, 2024.

Also Read | India Develops Its First Indigenous MRI Machine, Set To Be Installed at AIIMS Delhi by October for Trials.

Badal was doing 'seva' at the Golden Temple after being declared a 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) in August by Akal Takht, who announced religious punishment for him for the "mistakes" and "some decisions" taken by the SAD-led government in the state from 2007 to 2017.

The SAD leader was sitting at the entrance of the Golden Temple with a plaque card around his neck as part of the 'tankhah' (religious punishment).

Chaura's wife, Jasmeet Kaur condemned her husband's action. She stated that her husband had informed her he was attending a "death anniversary programme" in Amritsar. "I didn't know what had happened until reporters came knocking at my door. Earlier, he had been lodged in jails in Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Gurdaspur," Kaur told reporters. "I don't think what he did was right," Kaur added.

According to sources, the attacker Narain Singh Chaura has been linked with radical organizations and was also on the radar of intelligence agencies ever since his return from Pakistan.

The accused had been in jail for the past four months before he was sent to 14-day judicial custody on December 16. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)