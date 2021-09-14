Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate (MBVV) Anti Narcotic Cell on Friday arrested two drug peddlers in Thane and recovered four kilograms of Ganja worth over Rs 1,26,000.

Police had received secret information that drugs were being smuggled into a slum room in the Bhayandar area, after which the team of Anti Narcotics Cell raided and arrested him with drugs.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 13 Launch Event: Here's What To Expect.

A case was registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Nav Ghar police station.

The arrested accused appeared in the court where the court sent him to police custody.

Also Read | WhatsApp Rolls Out Payments Background Feature in India, Here's How To Use It.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)