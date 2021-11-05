Warangal (Telangana), Nov 5 (PTI): Two persons were arrested here on Friday for allegedly selling narcotics and four others held for consuming the drugs, police said.

The drugs - 1.5 gm of cocaine, 15 gm of ganja, 15 LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) papers, 36 MDMA (Methylenedioxy Methamphetamine) tablets and oil extracted from ganja - and six cellphones, all worth Rs 3.16 lakh, were seized from the accused, the police said.

According to Dr Tharun Joshi, the Warangal Police Commissioner, the arrested were Shiva Rohan (24), studying engineering, and Kashi Rao, a private employee residing at Madhapur, Hyderabad. They, along the four others, were caught from a lodge after a raid, the police said.

The accused confessed to sourcing the drugs from Nigerians in Goa, they added.

