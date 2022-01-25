Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 25 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government while hearing the plea filed by Suresh Kanna alias Kavivarman from Pudukkottai Aranthangi, told the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that the Narthamalai Sniper Training Ground was closed on December 30 and will not be used in the future following the death of a minor after being hit by a bullet near the shooting range.An 11-year-old kid in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district died after being wounded by a bullet. The bullet was reportedly fired on December 30 last year at the shooting range, which is around one kilometre from the boy's home, amid training by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Tamil Nadu police.

The plea said, "A panel headed by a retired judge should be set up to investigate and pay Rs 1 crore in compensation to the boy's family and transfer the case to the CBI and order the closure of the Pudukottai Northamalai Sniper Training Centre."

The case came up for hearing before Judges Pushpa Satyanarayana and Srimathy.

The government then assured that "the Narthamalai Sniper Training Ground was closed on December 30 and will not be used in the future."

The judges who recorded these ordered the case to be closed. (ANI)

