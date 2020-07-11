Nashik, Jul 11 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district increased by 225 to reach 6,784 on Saturday, while the death toll increased by 14 to 326, an official said.

Several of the deaths occurred earlier but their samples tested positive during the day, he added.

The number of people discharged stands at 4,270, he said.

