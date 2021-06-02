Nashik, June 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 3,86,958 with the addition of 678 cases on Wednesday, health officials said.

The virus claimed 35 lives during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 4,789, with 13 of them from the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, the officials said.

As 1,044 patients were discharged following their recuperation on Wednesday, the overall recovery count of the district reached 3,74,088.

As many as 16,68,320 swabs have been tested till date, out of which 12,762 were tested on Wednesday alone, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)