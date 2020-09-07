Nashik, Sep 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 44,000 mark on Monday and rose to 44,839 with addition of 1,149 cases, health officials said.

With 20 deaths, the toll mounted to 953, they said.

A total of 1,086 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 36,152.

