Nashik, Aug 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 25,910 on Tuesday with addition of 622 cases, health officials said.

With nine more people succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 713, they said.

A total of 895 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 20,846, officials added.

