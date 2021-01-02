Nashik, Jan 2 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,10,625 after 279 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, while two deaths took the toll to 1,974, an official said.

So far, 1,06,976 people have been discharged post recovery, including 344 on Saturday, he added.

With 4,311 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Nashik district went up to 4,42,093.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)