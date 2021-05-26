Nashik, May 26 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,093 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 35 fatalities, taking the tally to 3,82,213 and the toll to 4,514, officials said.

A total of 1,061 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the count of recoveries in Nashik district so far to 3,63,302, they said.

With 15.043 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Nashik district rose to 15,80,832, officials added.

