Nashik, Apr 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday interacted with the staff of Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik where a oxygen leak on April 21 killed 22 patients.

Addressing the staff through video-conferencing, the CM said they must not let their morale go down due to the incident and must continue to render exemplary service amid a surge in coronavirus cases, officials said here.

The CM asked the Nashik division administration to conduct fire, structural and electrical audits in hospitals, and also check the air-conditioning systems, they added.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the oxygen supply to patients stopped suddenly because of a malfunction in the main storage at the Nashik Municipal Corporation-run hospital.

