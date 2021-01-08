Nashik, Jan 8 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 1,12,020 after 181 people were detected with the infection on Friday, while the day also saw four deaths and 234 people recovering, an official said.

The district's toll is 2,008 and the recovery count stands at 1,08,366, he added.

With 1,976 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,54,114, he said.

