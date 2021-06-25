Nashik, Jun 25 (PTI) Nashik on Friday added 250 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 3,93,664, while the day also saw 52 deaths, 49 of which were unreported ones from earlier times, an official said.

The toll in the district now stands at 8,224, while the recovery count is 3,82,876, including 128 people getting discharged on Friday, he said.

With 15,251 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 19,11,707, he said.

