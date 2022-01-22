Nashik, Jan 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,46,958 on Saturday with the addition of 2,524 cases, while three deaths took the toll to 8,780, an official said

Also Read | 'Central Vista Avenue Is Ready With New Effect', Says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

So far, 4,21,515 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,823 during the day, he said.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Candidates Take Pledge To Not Quit Party After Polls.

The active tally in the district stands at 16,663, the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)