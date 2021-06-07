Nashik, Jun 7 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,89,148 after 263 people were detected with the infection on Monday, while the day also saw 34 deaths and 686 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the district is 4,974 and the number of people discharged from hospitals so far stands 3,78,462, he added.

With 9,444 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 17,23,151, the official said.

