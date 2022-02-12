Nashik, Feb 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,74,373 on Saturday after 276 cases were detected, while the deaths of five patients took the toll to 8,870, an official said.

So far, 4,63,752 have been discharged post recovery, including 500 during the day, leaving the district with 1,751 active cases, he said.

