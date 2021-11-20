Nashik, Nov 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,11,893 on Saturday after 58 cases were detected, while two deaths took the toll to 8,702, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 53 during the day to touch 4,02,717, he added.

With 3,810 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 28,20,379, the official said.

