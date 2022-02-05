Nashik, Feb 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,71,724 on Saturday with the addition of 667 cases, while five deaths took the toll to 8,841, an official said.

So far, 4,57,732 people have been discharged post recovery, including 2,350 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 5,151, he said.

