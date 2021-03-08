Nashik, Mar 8 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik rose by 675 to touch 1,26,570 on Monday, while the day also saw six people dying from the infection and 389 recovering, an official said.

The district's overall toll is 2,140 and the number of people discharged stands at 1,20,204, he added.

With 2,182 samples being examined on Monday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 5,61,783.

