Nashik, Aug 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,04,738 on Monday with the detection of 75 new cases, while the day also saw two deaths and 77 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 8,563 and the recovery count is 3,95,177, he said.

With 4,555 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 24,14,024, the official added.

