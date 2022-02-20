Nashik, Feb 20 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,75,387 on Sunday with the detection of 89 cases, while one death took the toll to 8,887, an official said.

So far, 4,65,674 people have been discharged post recovery, including 198 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 736, he said.

