Nashik, Mar 19 (PTI) Nashik added a record 2,508 cases to its COVID-19 tally on Friday, the third consecutive day when the addition was in the 2000 plus range, officials said.

The district saw 2,146 cases on Wednesday and 2,421 on Thursday, both higher than the 2,048 detected on September 2 last year when the outbreak was at its peak in these parts.

The caseload of the district now stands at 1,43,395, while five deaths took the toll to 2,202, he added.

The official said 1,168 people were discharged during the day, which increased the recovery count here to 1,27,478.

With 9,842 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 6,12,298.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)