Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) The 94th All India Marathi Literary Meet will be organised in Nashik between December 3 and 5, district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Monday.

The meet will take place at the Bhujbal Knowledge city located near Nashik. The premises will be called the Kusumagraj Nagari, honouring the late Marathi poet and Jnanpith-laureate V V Shirwadkar aka Kusumagraj.

“The COVID-19 pandemic had forced us to cancel the meet earlier. With the situation coming back to the normal and sizeable population covered by vaccination, we have decided to organise the literary meet in December. It will be organised between December 3 and 5,” Bhujbal said.

Nashik-based Lokhitwadi Mandal had proposed to hold the meet in the north Maharashtra city.

Jayprakash Jategaonkar, chief invitee of the Lokhitwadi Mandal said, “We can accommodate most of the guests at the Knowledge City and it is convenient by all aspects. There will be buses for transportation as well for people to commute to the venue of the literary meet”.

