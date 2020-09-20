Nashik, Sep 20 (PTI) The tally of coronavirus positive cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 64,000- mark on Sunday with the addition of 1,495 cases, health officials said.

The case count now stands at 64,002, they said.

The virus claimed 18 more lives during the day, which pushed the death toll in the district to 1,173, the officials said.

Of them, six were from areas within the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, six from other parts of the district and as many others from Malegaon town.

Out of the total number of positive patients, 43,811 were from Nashik city, 16,385 from other parts of the district and 3,420 from Malegaon, the administration said.

As many as 53,201 patients have been discharged following their recovery so far, of whom 1,940 recovered on Sunday.

