Nashik, Sep 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 40,000-mark on Thursday with its highest single-day spike of 1,307 cases, health officials said.

The district's case count now stands at 40,453, they said.

On August 29, as many as 1,274 people had tested positive for the infection, while on August 27, total 1,039 persons were found infected in the district.

Meanwhile, the virus claimed six more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 900, they said.

Of these, three deceased are from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits and three from other parts of the district.

So far, 113 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 509 in NMC limits and 254 in other parts of the district.

Of the total number of positive patients, 27,628 were from Nashik city, the administration said.

Till now, 32,136 patients have been discharged following their recovery in the district, of whom 995 recovered on Thursday alone.

