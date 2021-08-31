Srinagar, Aug 31 (PTI) Kashmir Divisional Commissioner K Pandurang Pole on Tuesday felicitated winners of the national anthem singing competition held on the occasion of Independence Day.

As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations, a programme was held at the auditorium hall of the Directorate of Information and PR Srinagar to felicitate the winners of the contest, an official spokesperson said.

The divisional commissioner of Kashmir presided over the function, and distributed certificates and cash prizes, he said.

Pole lauded the role of the DIPR for holding such a series of events successfully, and said the competition attracted huge participation from all districts of Kashmir.

Kashmiris are as patriotic as people in other states of India and have served the nation on all fronts, winning gallantry awards serving in the Army and the police, he said.

The divisional commissioner said that on the 75th Independence Day, the national flag was hoisted at more than 7,000 places here.

During the programme, students of different educational institutions who participated and were declared winners of the competition at the divisional level and in the Srinagar district were also felicitated.

The winners showcased their talent on the occasion, enthralling the audience with individual performances.

As a part of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence, the Jammu and Kashmir government had announced a national anthem singing competition.

In the first phase, a district-level competition was held, and 90 finalists were shortlisted under three categories i.e. 13-18, above 18 and groups respectively from all the districts of Kashmir only.

The final selection was made by a jury at the Joint Directorate of Information Kashmir with the consent of the divisional administration of Kashmir, and nine winners were selected on the basis of voice quality, pronunciation, presentation and timing, the spokesman added.

