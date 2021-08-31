Shopian (J&K), Aug 31 (PTI) A large national flag hoisted atop a 111-foot flagpole, the tallest in the Kashmir Valley, was installed at a stadium in Shopian district which has been the worst hit by decades of militancy.

Lt Gen D P Pandey who heads the strategically located XV Corps of the army in the Kashmir Valley unfurled the flag on Tuesday. Personnel of the 44-Rashtriya Rifles worked hard for the last 10 days to put the huge structure in place at Batapora stadium in the south Kashmir district.

Maj Gen Rashim Bali, the General Officer Commanding of the Victor Force which looks after security of south Kashmir, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar, Brigadier N S Grewal and Commanding Officer of 44-Rashtriya Rifles A K Singh were present at the occasion.

The national flags earlier unfurled in Khanbal in south Kashmir, Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Hari Parbat Fort in Srinagar were atop 100-foot flagpoles.

Later, a track-and-field competition was organised for the youth of south Kashmir districts, including Pulwama, Anantnag and Kulgam.

This was for the first time that such an event was organised in which youths from all the districts of south Kashmir participated. Cricket and volleyball competitions were also held.

The youth from Pulwama walked away with majority of prizes for these events. The awards were given away by Lt Gen Pandey.

Later, a musical event was organised.

