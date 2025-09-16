Panchkula (Haryana) [India], September 16 (ANI): The National Institute of Ayurveda, Panchkula, will celebrate Ayurveda Day on September 23 with grandeur and enthusiasm under the esteemed guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof. Sanjeev Sharma.

This year, the event will be held on the theme "Ayurveda for People and Plants" and will highlight the timeless relevance of Ayurveda in modern life while promoting its principles among the public, according to the Ministry of AYUSH.

Also Read | Gujarat Court Issues Notice to Abhisar Sharma, Raju Parulekar on Adani Group's Defamation Complaint.

The Ministry of Ayush, through a Gazette Notification dated March 23, 2025, has designated September 23 as Ayurveda Day, replacing the earlier practice of observing it on Dhanteras. The date, coinciding with the autumnal equinox, has been chosen for its stability and symbolic significance, reflecting Ayurveda's fundamental principle of balance between mind, body, and nature.

The celebrations will include a wide range of activities. Renowned Ayurveda experts will deliver health awareness lectures on the holistic applications of Ayurveda in health and wellness. A free consultation camp will be organized to provide personalized advice to the public, while a nukkad natak (street play) will be performed on September 18 at Student Center, Panjab University, Chandigarh to spread awareness about the importance of Ayurveda in daily life.

Also Read | West Bengal: TMC MLA Abdur Rahim Boxi Accuses BJP of Conspiring to Topple Mamata Banerjee-Led State Government Through President's Rule.

To encourage youth participation, an online quiz competition will be held for students and Ayurveda enthusiasts, alongside rangoli and poster making competitions will be organised by BAMS students on September 19 to creatively express their understanding of Ayurveda principles. In addition, a community cleanliness drive will be conducted on September 20 to emphasize the importance of hygiene and environmental sustainability.

As part of the celebration, the National Institute of Ayurveda, Panchkula, is also organizing its 10th Ayurveda Day Online Quiz Competition, open to all age groups and Indian citizens. Registrations will remain open from September 10-18 until 5.00 pm.

The results will be announced on September 22, and winners will be felicitated on Ayurveda Day. Attractive prizes including mementos and certificates will be awarded to the 1st and 2nd place winners.

The objective of Ayurveda Day celebrations is to spread awareness about the benefits of Ayurveda, inspire people to adopt its principles in their everyday lives, and connect communities with the ancient wisdom of holistic health. The event is open to the public, students, and Ayurveda enthusiasts, providing a platform for interaction, learning, and participation in meaningful activities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)