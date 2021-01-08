New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): A total of 3.04 crore rural households have been provided with new piped water connections across the country under the Centre's flagship National Jal Jeevan Mission, informed Union Minister of State of Jal Shakti Ministry Rattan Lal Kataria on Thursday.

"Since Independence till August 2019, a total of 3.23 Crore rural households (out of total 18.93 crore rural households) had tap water connections, but in a short span of 1 year alone, 3.04 Crore new connections have already been provided to rural households under National Jal Jeevan mission," Kataria said.

According to the Jal Shakti Ministry MoS Rattan Lal Kataria reviewed the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship programme of the Government. A presentation was made about the progress of the Mission by Additional Secretary, Department of Drinking water and sanitation, Bharat Lal.

Kataria informed that Goa is the first state to provide 100 per cent piped connection and so far 27 districts, 458 blocks, 33,516 Gram Panchayats, 66,210 villages have been declared to have achieved 'HarGharJal'. Recently, Kurukshetra became the 27th District in India and third in Haryana to have achieved this target.

States of Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Union Territory of Puducherry are close to achieving 100 per cent coverage. States which have made good progress in terms of increasing the coverage are - Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar.

For the road map ahead, two states (Bihar, Telangana) and 2 UTs (Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar) are expected to achieve 100 per cent coverage in the year 2021. The Ministry is working to leverage Information Technology to provide the latest and relevant information about the progress of this scheme in public domain through web portal and mobile apps. (ANI)

