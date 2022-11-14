New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The national-level meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha held today at Gurudwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib where the main leaders of organisations across the country participated, said the official press note.

"It is going to be a year since the farmers' movement in Delhi ended and most of the promises made by the Central government with SKM have not been fulfilled even now. Keeping this fact in mind, today the SKM leadership has announced further programs," read the press note.

As per the official statement, last year on November 19, the Prime Minister had announced the withdrawal of the farm laws, SKM has decided that this day will be celebrated as Fateh Diwas.

On November 26, 2020, lakhs of farmers left for Delhi under the call of the SKM.

The SKM has decided that on November 26, marches will be held towards the Raj Bhavan of every state and memorandums will be given to the Governor. This memorandum will contain the main demand of the SKM as well as the demands of that respective state.

After the victory on December 11 2021, the farmers went back to the villages on a victory march. The victory day of the protest will be celebrated on December 11 and a memorandum will be given to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from December 1 to 11.

The next meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will be held on December 8, 2022 in which the next phase of the movement will be decided and announced.

In that meeting, the preparation of the struggle for "Karza Mukti - Pura Daam / Guarantee of MSP" will be detailed.

More than 70 leaders were present in today's meeting which was chaired by a panel including Buta Singh Burjgil, Raminder Singh Patiala and Jagtar Singh Bajwa. (ANI)

