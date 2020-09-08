Panaji (Goa) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Naval Coastal Battery, Mormugao will carry out test-firing of 105 mm Light Field Gun and 40/60 AA guns from Mormugao, Headland Sada, Goa on Thursday following which it has warned shipping and fishing vessels to stay clear of the area.

The firing drill will be carried out between 9 am and 1 pm on September 10, according to an official release.

The Danger Zone lies within an area bounded by 220 to 260 degrees from Mormugao Headland Flag Staff position, up to a distance of 15 Nautical miles into the sea and up to a height of 7100 metres.

For smooth conduct of firing and also to ensure public safety, shipping, harbour craft, fishing/ other vessels and the general public have been requested to keep clear of the Naval Coastal Battery and the danger zone during the period of firing mentioned, the release said. (ANI)

