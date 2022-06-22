Mathura (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) Expelled BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal, along with his family, visited Banke Bihari temple here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters over his controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, Jindal said his intention was not to insult or hurt the religious sentiments of people of any religion. He said he is now getting life threats from different parts of the world and as a result, his family has moved out of Delhi.

"I would pray to (Banke) Bihari jee that there should be peace in the country. My statement was taken out of context. My intention was never to insult or hurt the religious sentiments of people of any religion," he said.

"The way people use foul language for our gods and goddesses, I had only questioned such people. My aim was not to hurt anybody's religious sentiments. We believe in 'sarva dharm sambhaav'," Jindal said.

To a question on his security, he said, "I have come at the feet of Banke Bihari Maharaj. What can be greater security than this? I have informed the Delhi Police about the threats and it is doing its job."

The BJP on June 5 had expelled Jindal, who was the party's Delhi unit media head, after his controversial remarks against the Prophet. BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was suspended for similar remarks.

